Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva believes that the refusal of the Russian vaccine will allow Chief Sanitary Doctor and Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko and Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee Mikhail Radutsky to “curry favor” with the United States, reports RIA News.

“We remember well how these two swindlers in early 2020 made money on the sale of masks from the state reserve abroad, exposing the country before the disease. So today, these crooks are looking for an opportunity to cash in on the purchase of vaccines and curry favor with the American embassy, ​​”said the parliamentarian.

According to him, such behavior of officials can lead to serious consequences for the country’s health care.

So choke and die until they get the contract they need with good kickback and bonuses for sabotage, lobbying and betrayal! – he stressed.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said that the fund is ready to transfer to Ukraine the technologies it has developed for the production of drugs against coronavirus, noting that “vaccines are out of politics.”

The chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said that neither production nor vaccination with a Russian drug in Ukraine is possible until the end of the third phase of vaccine trials.