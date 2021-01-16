The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Yuriy Kamelchuk, attacked his colleague on the air of the Nash TV channel during a discussion of the language law in Ukraine. Writes about it RIA News…

Thus, the people’s deputy of the fourth convocation Kirill Kulikov criticized the methods that the authorities use to popularize and develop the Ukrainian language in the country, and also noted the inexpediency of attempts to isolate themselves from the Russian language.

He noted that there is “nowhere to get away” from the development and the civilizational audience of the Russian language is much larger. “The preservation of the Ukrainian language is necessary, the state should be engaged in this,” he said, comparing the support of the Ukrainian language today with “an elephant in a shop”.

Kamelchuk criticized Kulikov’s words and urged “not to compare Ukraine with a shop”. After that, the politicians exchanged insulting remarks about each other. In the course of the dispute, Kamelchuk got up and went to the chair where Kulikov was sitting, only the TV hosts managed to calm him down.

Kulikov concluded that the current situation with the language is simply market demand. According to him, this does not mean that the language is good or bad. “Anyone who wants to enter the market will use the most common language. Today they are Chinese, Arabic, English and Russian, ”he said.

Earlier, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Vladimir Oleinik, called on the country’s citizens to ignore the prohibitions associated with the Russian language. According to Oleinik, supporters of such bans often use the argument “no language, no state”. He also called for the transition to Russian, which, according to him, is used by the Ukrainians themselves and many national minorities in the country as the language of interethnic communication.

On July 16, 2019, the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language”, developed by the government of the fifth president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, entered into force in Ukraine. According to the document, the Ukrainian language has become compulsory for state and local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals and the service sector.