Rada deputy Bezuglaya showed a photo of the body of a Ukrainian Armed Forces military officer that was not taken from the front line

Deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security Maryana Bezuglaya showed a photo of a deceased Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier, whose body was not removed from the front line for several days due to lack of resources. She complained about the problem on her Facebook page (the social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The Rada deputy in her post called what was happening as the bureaucracy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Bezuglaya also published correspondence with a military colleague, who said that soldiers walk past the body every day, but no one takes it. When the deputy asked why this happened, the interlocutor answered about the lack of resources.

Earlier, Bezuglaya proposed depriving conscripts who left Ukraine of their citizenship. In addition, she noted that citizens who left the country could be subject to other restrictions.