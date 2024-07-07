Rada Deputy Bezugla: Ukrainian Air Force Command Must Resign

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla called on the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to resign and accused the Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk of falsifying data on the downing of Russian drones. She said this wrote in his Telegram channel.

“Just over the last 24 hours, Russian reconnaissance drones have been flying calmly in Poltava region, and our air defense and aviation have been destroyed by direct fire in a relaxed mode, like in a shooting gallery or in a computer game,” the deputy wrote.

The MP noted that the Russian army is increasingly increasing its advantage in the air, using the latest approaches with drones and reconnaissance.

“Conscience does not prevent the commander from coordinating falsified statistics, when, for example, during an attack the Russians launched five Shaheds, they were not shot down, and the command reports to the whole country that ten were flying, but five were shot down. Who will check? The generals have all their own,” Bezuglaya added.

In addition, she spoke about the reasons for the loss of the first two Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. According to her, the first of them was destroyed because it was not moved, the second was moved rarely and was not camouflaged.

“The only way out for the country is for them to leave. The sooner. For Sodol,” the deputy concluded, referring to the commander of the Joint Forces (JF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who was accused of the breakthrough of Russian troops to Toretsk.

Earlier, former representative of the Air Force Command Yuriy Ignat called the Russian army’s strike on the Mirgorod airfield in Poltava Oblast painful. “A strike on the Mirgorod airfield in Poltava Oblast. A painful strike,” Ignat said, adding that it is difficult for the Ukrainian army to counter the tactics of the Russian Armed Forces at the tactical level of using drones.