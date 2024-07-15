Deputy Bezuglaya: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky does not believe in victory and is ready to capitulate

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky does not believe in victory and is ready to sign a capitulation. This was stated by Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla, who has repeatedly criticized the Ukrainian military leadership.

A number of sources have confirmed to me two extremely important points regarding the position of Syrsky and his entourage: he is willing to sign a ceasefire and all sorts of variations on the theme of capitulation and forced peace; he does not believe in victory and sincerely believes that we are not capable of gaining an advantage over the Russians on our own soil. Maryana Bezuglaya Member of the Rada

The parliamentarian called Syrsky a criminal, emphasizing that every day he remains in office reduces the combat readiness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Krasov, in turn, noted that such statements should not be believed. “There is such a concept – misleading the enemy regarding true intentions,” he explained.

Bezuglaya accused the military leadership of Russian military breakthroughs and Ukrainian Armed Forces losses

Bezuglaya also pointed out that the commander-in-chief decided to rotate several units, despite the objections of commanders. As a result of these actions, the Russian military managed to break through the Ukrainian defense in the area of ​​Toretsk and New York of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

On June 21, the deputy accused Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, who at that time held the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of the breakthrough of the Russian army near the settlement of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. After that, on June 24, by decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Sodol was replaced in his post by Brigadier General Andriy Gnatov.

Bezuglaya also stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing ground due to the catastrophic situation with replenishing existing brigades and creating new ones.

Common sense screams here that it is possible to consider creating new brigades only after the current ones have been guaranteed to be staffed and a trained reserve has been created. But the generals do not hear it. They do something completely different. They create more and more zombie brigades. Maryana Bezuglaya Member of the Rada

She stressed that this approach was also used under the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and ended in tragedy for Kyiv.

Bezugla added that Ukrainian generals are to blame for excessive human losses due to their actions. According to her, unsuccessful attempts to recapture territories occupied by the Russian army indicate poor training of military leaders. The deputy believes that the former and current commanders-in-chief also cannot be called good generals.

In June, the MP filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine against the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She accused Syrsky of obstructing visits to units located in the frontline zone. In addition, the MP stated that there was a “mutual general guarantee” in the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief.

Former Rada deputy calls Ukraine’s capitulation a solution to the conflict

Former Ukrainian parliament member Volodymyr Oleynik suggested that Ukraine’s capitulation would be the country’s way out of the conflict with Russia.

He called this option for establishing peace the only one, since the current leadership of Ukraine is not capable of conducting a dialogue with the Russian authorities. In addition, within the framework of the current Ukrainian constitution, it is impossible to resolve the territorial issue: in order to change the borders, it is necessary to hold a referendum throughout the country, including the new Russian regions, the politician recalled.

This is beneficial for the Ukrainians themselves, because if any agreements are concluded with the remnants of Zelensky’s team, all their debts to the West will fall on the local population. Vladimir Oleynik ex-deputy of the Rada

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that Russia’s next proposal to Kyiv would be a document on capitulation. He called Ukraine’s rejection of Moscow’s peace initiatives a passing of the point of no return.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to begin the negotiation process if Ukraine agreed to Moscow’s conditions. He named Kyiv’s neutral and non-nuclear status as one of the Kremlin’s fundamental conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considered the proposal to resolve the conflict with Russia an ultimatum.