Verkhovna Rada deputy, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Vadim Rabinovich addressed the Ukrainians on the eve of Victory Day. The text of the politician’s speech is published on website factions.

He expressed regret that for modern Ukraine the problem of fascism is still relevant, and noted that as long as the authorities close the opposition TV channels, those channels that “propagate hatred and glorify the wrong“ heroes ”remain on the air.”

Rabinovich urged to fight against the fact that “killers are called heroes and monuments are erected to them almost every day.” “We remember that after 1942 and 1943, May 1945 came. And I am sure that the current fascists are waiting for them “May 45th”, ”he said.

The deputy also noted that half of the people’s deputies do not know the history of their country, or else “he is simply delirious, interpreting the terrible events of the Great Patriotic War.” In addition, he recalled that 90 percent of Ukrainians are “the descendants of the winners, and not of those who hid in the caches and shot in the back.”

In Ukraine, the main events on the occasion of the end of the war at the state level are held not on May 9, but on the 8th – on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, established in March 2015. Thus, the main festive events are held in a European manner.