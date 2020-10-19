The poll announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is an attempt to manipulate public opinion. This statement was made by the chairman of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk. website factions.

According to him, the questions that will be asked to the Ukrainians clearly indicate either the authorities’ fear of a political failure, or are lobbied by those who exercise external control over Ukraine.

Medvedchuk accused the Ukrainian leader of the fact that such a poll was not provided for by his powers. In addition, he wondered at whose expense and by whom the large-scale public opinion poll would be conducted. “The results of this survey will be summed up by some unknown person and clearly outside the legal framework. Accordingly, they cannot be objective, ”the politician explained. In addition, such an initiative will reduce public confidence in the institution of referendums, if the law on their holding is ever adopted, stressed the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life.

Zelensky announced an all-Ukrainian poll on October 25 during local elections. The survey results will not be legally binding and are of an advisory nature. Among the issues are the introduction of life imprisonment for corruption crimes, the creation of a free economic zone in the Donbass, the reduction of the number of parliament members to 300, the legalization of medical marijuana and the use of security guarantees given to Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum.