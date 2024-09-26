Rada MP Goncharenko: Zelensky’s visit to the US can be considered a failure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States can be considered a failure without a meeting with former US President Donald Trump, said Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) in his Telegram channel.

“Without bipartisan support from the United States, we will lose this conflict,” the deputy emphasized.