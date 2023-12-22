Carole Drouin is a fromagère and owner of the shop “Fromagerie des 5” in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. What she recommends for a raclette:

The cheeses

“The first raclette of the year represents happiness and comfort. It brings back memories of the raclettes we ate with the family as children. I then recommend choosing the classics: natural raclette cheese, smoked raclette cheese and those with wild garlic. But on the second, third or fourth raclette of the year you can open up, because there is raclette cheese that tastes even more interesting. You can start with raclette cheese with pepper, chili or truffle. Then there are cheeses that are exceptional, like goat or sheep raclette cheese. Not to be forgotten are Morbier, Saint-Nectaire and Tomme aux Fleurs. These are not normally raclette cheeses, but they are all very suitable for raclette. On the other hand, if you like blue cheese, you have to be careful to make the right choice. You shouldn't use a blue cheese that is too dry and won't melt, such as Fourme de Montbrison. A Fourme d'Ambert or Bleu du Val d'Aillon from Savoie, on the other hand, goes very well with raclette. Only French cheeses for a Swiss meal? The Swiss have very strong cheeses, and a Swiss raclette is exceptional. But raclette is also French, Raclette de Savoie even has the protected geographical indication IGP.”