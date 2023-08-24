‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, ‘Teenage Lobotomy’ or ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’. It annoys old punk aficionados that many Ramones shirt wearers can’t even name three songs by the band. Dive into the big clothing stores with an adolescent and you will find the shirts with which people in their forties and fifties once showed at school that they were punk, alto, metal or grunge. Band shirts are in fashion. You can buy them for 5 to 20 euros at H&M, Primark, Zara, C&A and even sports store Perry. Nirvana, Ramones, Green Day, Motörhead, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, 2Pac and Blondie are on the shelves. Ubiquitous are T-shirts from the Rolling Stones.

A band name and logo are worth money. Merchandise (in addition to shirts, also caps, bags, posters, coffee mugs and other items that you can print) is an important source of income for musicians, in addition to performances and albums. For the music industry, the band shirt is part of a future-proof revenue model. “You cannot illegally download a T-shirt,” Jordan Gaster of Merchandising company Sandbag explained last year The Guardian out.

Big bands have their name and logo managed by separate companies, often part of their record label. Those who want to use these ‘brands’ commercially approach that company to make a deal. Or the other way around: administrators of band names and logos also try to sell them to makers and sellers of clothing and other merchandise. Clothing stores pay a lump sum or a percentage per shirt sold to the administrators. They buy the right to use a logo and band name. Licensing this is called in the industry.

Often there are one or more parties that buy the license for the name or logo, use it to make shirts and resell them to shops. According to the latest figures from the industry association Licensing International, music merchandise worldwide was worth $ 3.5 billion in 2018.

Lucrative

One of the largest licensing managers in the music sector is record label Universal. At subsidiary Bravado you can find the names and logos of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Lady Gaga or Taylor Swift. That is lucrative: in the second quarter of this year, Universal Music Group, listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange, reported sales of 157 million euros from merchandise, 12 percent more than a year earlier. According to CEO Lucian Grainge, this increase was partly due to the sale of merchandise from Taylor Swift, who was on tour. For the whole of 2022, Universal posted a turnover of 618 million euros in „merchandising and other revenues”, according to the annual report. Of that amount, 36 million euros was profit.

The major record labels have invested heavily in this activity in recent years. They do this by, among other things, buying up independent merchandise companies. In 2019, Universal bought Epic Rights for an unknown amount and with it the licensing rights for Aerosmith, David Bowie, AC/DC and Madonna, among others. In 2018, competitor Warner paid $ 180 million for EMP Merchandising (Motörhead, Metallica, Nirvana), while the third major record label, Sony, bought the company Ceremony of Roses (Adele, A$AP Rocky) in 2022, after already Kontraband in 2019 (Iggy Pop, Nick Cave) and the merchandise division of The Araca Group (P!nk, Led Zeppelin).

The rights of these bands are sometimes divided among more companies. This is due to the complicated constructions that are devised around licences. “Numerous licenses are being sold,” says John Baulch, a Briton who blogs about licensing on the magazine’s site toyworld. He visits the major licensing fairs. “Everyone comes there and you are surprised how many rights there are. Whatever celebrity or brand it is, if you want to print it on a product, it will cost you money. The idea behind it is that you sell more stuff if you use a well-known brand. You can ask more money for a shirt with the Rolling Stones logo on it than for a regular white shirt.”

Baulch says that licensors can break up the rights into many parts. “If you sell the exclusive right to sell Men’s Stones shirts in Greece, you can also sell that same right in Spain. You can sell to someone else the right to make children’s Rolling Stones shirts or lighters with the logo on them.”

Not for every band

Cashing in quickly with your shirt in the shopping street is not for every artist. Retail chains are careful when selecting bands. They are afraid of being left with a mountain of unsaleable shirts, experts say. The risk of a band falling out of favor or suddenly being discredited must be avoided. Justin Bieber calling his shirts “junk” in H&M stores last year was also an expensive comment for the company, which promptly pulled the collection from the store. There is less to fear from dead artists. It is the biggest bands and (in the case of Ramones or Motörhead) the most famous logos that appear on the shirts of the major fashion chains.

Still, it doesn’t seem to bring huge revenue to even these big bands. No one wants or can say anything about the amounts that will be earned, but based on the selling price of the shirts and the many lots that have to be paid, the earnings per shirt will not be high. In an interview with the site License Global said Shelley Kerridge of Bravado that she should temper artist expectations in terms of licensing: “Compared to the millions an international star can earn by starring in a movie, a licensing deal of 30,000 euros very meager.”

Licensing is a source that can generate long-term money, even after the artist has died. Merchandise from Elvis Presley and Bob Marley, for example, still brings in the heirs millions.





Elvis’ heirs had to fight hard to get this source of money back from his manager Colonel Parker, Eamonn Forde describes in the book Leaving The Building about the income streams of deceased artists. Parker had set up a company to sell Elvis merchandise, of which he himself received 56 percent of the proceeds. Two days after Elvis died in 1977, he sold the exclusive license for $100,000. In addition, Parker stipulated a guaranteed amount of $ 150,000 per year. “And merchandise was important to Elvis,” says Forde by telephone NRC. “He did not write his songs himself, so music rights yielded less.”

The sale of Elvis merchandise is now mainly linked to visits to his Graceland estate. The proceeds from those articles and from admission tickets were provided by the heirs last year $110 million, according to Forbes. Jimi Hendrix’s heirs battled over the guitarist’s legacy in the 1990s. The lawsuit claimed that all merchandise at the time was already generating a million dollars a year.

Sale at concerts

Compared to retail sales, artists earn much better per shirt from sales at their concerts. In magazine Humo said band manager Christoph Elskens recently that he advises his bands to use a profit margin of 20 to 30 percent per shirt. A shirt of 30 euros then yields 6 to 9 euros. But then the shirt has to sell out, and that is not self-evident. Except perhaps for rapper Travis Scott, who reportedly broke the record for merchandise revenue at London’s O2 Arena last year. He is said to have sold for more than a million dollars at two shows. At the conservative profit margin of 20 percent, he would have earned $ 200,000.

However, venues and festivals increasingly want to share in the proceeds of merchandise. At many British venues, bands have to pay a quarter of it, for festivals it sometimes goes to 30 percent. Eamonn Ford described in The Guardian how the band Dry Cleaning then decided to forego merchandise sales in the venue and instead set up a pop-up shop a ten-minute walk away. The Dutch band Goldband did something similar this spring in Antwerp. The group thought the commission at the Lotto Arena was too high and decided to sign and sell its merchandise in the center of town.

Travis Scott sold more than a million in ‘merch’ at two shows

“Bands often sell certain products exclusively at their concerts, everyone wants them,” says Forde. “There have been concerts by K-pop bands here in London where a ticket cost £60 and fans spent a lot more on merchandise. Halls want their share of that.”

For bands, this means either paying a percentage or not selling anything in the room, says Forde. “Smaller venues are more reasonable, knowing that merchandise sales for a smaller band can pay for lunch the next day. Large halls see merchandise stalls as a sales place for which a hot dog seller also has to pay; you rent out part of your room for it.” Against the backdrop of increased costs in the concert circuit, merchandise sales are the difference for bands between breaking even or making a little profit, according to Forde.

Advertising for the band

The percentages that venues ask for merchandise sales are a thorn in the side of drummer Hans Rutten of The Gathering. The Dutch band keeps the production and sale of their merchandise entirely in their own hands. “We always wanted to do that, you make your own music, why not make and sell your own shirts?”

For The Gathering, a band that is also popular in South America, merchandise is an important source of income, advertising and a way to connect with fans. Rutten: “We take a lot of boxes with us when we go on tour. It’s a direct profit for a band, shirts are not very expensive to make, you don’t have to pay any rights or pay a record distributor. In addition, people in your shirt advertise the band and at the sale we can meet our fans. If it has to go through an intermediary who sells it for us and receives part of the proceeds, we don’t have to. Then we prefer to refer to the webshop.”

You will therefore not see The Gathering hanging at H&M. And if the band is asked anyway? “This is really not a market that we are targeting.”



