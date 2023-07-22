Carola Rackete: “I’m running for the EU against the new fascists”

The German activist Carola Rackete, best known in Italy for having “disobeyed” the injunctions of the then Interior Minister Matteo Salvini when he was at the helm of Sea Watch, by disembarking 42 migrants on Lampedusa in 2019, she will be a candidate with Die Linke for the European Parliament in the 2024 elections. Today in Repubblica there is an interview with Rackete, who explains the reasons for the candidacy: “I spoke with some friends of the movements for the protection of rights and with people who do not live in Europe but suffer from the policies decided in Brussels, including the practice of fracking to extract gas. They are not politically represented. In addition, in Germany we have 14 percent of adults who don’t vote because they don’t have a German passport. An unacceptable democratic vacuum. So, I decided to be their voice”.

Rackete tells Repubblica: “If we want to stop the climate crisis, we need to hold those responsible accountable. Let me explain: the big oil, gas and coal companies that caused the climate crisis need to be socialized. The profits they made robbing the Earth should be taken and distributed to finance the ecological transition.”

Then the answer to Matteo Salvini: “Salvini has to make peace with one fact: the Italian magistrates have dropped all charges against me. However, it is interesting to see that the Italian and German far right reacted in the same way to my candidacy. At the next European Championships, people will have to choose between those who have that kind of vision and those who instead propose the protection of human rights and the environment”.

The captain speaks of the danger of fascism in Europe: “Yes, clearly. In Germany with the Afd party, but also in France with Marine Le Pen, in Poland and Hungary where they are moving in an autocratic direction. And in Italy too, where a member of your government had himself photographed in a Nazi uniform and others proudly claim fascist origins. It is a common problem that must be addressed by creating an anti-fascist alliance in Europe”.

