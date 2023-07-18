Carola Rackete is a candidate for the Europeans. Here’s what’s behind the activist’s move

In all Europe the great maneuvers have begun in view of the EU elections of next June. While working for sign strategic alliances in view of the composition of the new Parliament a Brussels, a candidate ticks up that is bound to be discussed. Carola Rackete, ship captain engaged in the rescue of migrants at sea and environmental activist, confirmed her candidacy with the party of radical left Die Linke in the next European elections. A mandate in the European Parliament serves the climate movements “to be sort of watchdog in Brussels. It is about communicating the contents of the movements and making the movements themselves aware of what is being decided in Brussels”, said the activist in an interview with spiegel.

