On the social network, the offending post of a pseudo-fan: “Now that he’s gone, let’s go back to a squad without black players”. Lazio immediately lined up alongside the Brazilian

A sad episode of racism shakes Lazio. A fan who is part of an organized group of the Curva Nord, has published a tweet that has created outrage. "With the latest signings and the imminent sale of Marcos Antonio, we will once again have a squad without black players: good day". To the tweet he added a black heart and an open hand, to recall the color symbol of fascism and the greeting with an outstretched arm. The mass reaction was absolutely the opposite: "Daspo for life, to you and your whole family. Shame on you, even if I think you won't be able to do it", writes a user. Many also call the club into question: "@OfficialSSLazio you should intervene! Not letting these people into the stadium anymore would be an important signal". For the moment, however, only Marcos Antonio has reacted, called into question in the tweet.

the reaction — “It’s unbelievable and unacceptable that we still have to read about this kind of situation in this day and age. So just know that you won’t shake me at all. My head will always be high and eager to fight this nonsense. #NoToRacism.” Under the outburst of the Brazilian footballer over 300 messages in just 30 minutes. “We love you”, “We’re not all like that” and “We’re all on your side” are just some of the replies addressed to the Brazilian midfielder. In short, the Biancoceleste fans have taken sides.

THE SOCIETY' — Even the support of Lazio was not long in coming: "Marcos, your battle against racism is ours. All of SS Lazio is with you. For that comment, the result of incivility, there is only one word: shame".