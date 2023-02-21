The blue texts appeared briefly at the city hall of Eindhoven around 10:30 p.m. Then they could be terminated quickly. A bystander managed to capture the texts on video and posted them on Twitter.

It is still unclear who is behind it and whether anyone has been arrested. The municipality of Eindhoven has not yet responded. Read below the tweet

Earlier this month, far-right texts appeared on a Vattenfall power plant, on the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and on the UWV building in Venlo. The energy company and the Anne Frank House have filed a report. The Public Prosecution Service is investigating the texts in Venlo. Slogans also appeared on the Erasmus Bridge during New Year’s Eve. At that time, among other things, a reference to an anti-Semitic site could be read, next to the words ‘white lives matter‘ and ‘gay white 2023’.

The action on the Erasmus Bridge was claimed in the Telegram channel 'White lives matter' (WLM) and was announced a day earlier: 'Activists from WLM Netherlands and Germany worked together to publish a pro-white message.' Other major promotions were also announced in that channel. Among other things, the Remembrance Day on Dam Square was mentioned as an option.

