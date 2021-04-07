The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has opened a disciplinary proceeding against Cadiz’s Juan Cala over last Sunday’s alleged racist abuse of Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby.

Valencia’s players walked off in protest for 24 minutes but it has taken four days for the sport’s governing body to take formal action.

Cala has denied using vial racist language during a first half clash with Diakhaby.

When the players returned, Diakhaby was not amongst his Valencia colleagues, as he was ‘too upset to continue’.

The RFEF said it ‘considers it essential to act firmly in relation to any action or statement that is susceptible to violence, racism, xenophobia or intolerance in football’.

JUAN CALA

Yesterday (April 6), Diakhaby used a social media video to say that he was ‘very hurt’ by Cala’s comments and wanted action taken by La Liga over the use of ‘intolerable’ language.

La Liga has done nothing except to comment on Monday that the allegations would be taken seriously.

Reacting to the RFEF inquiry, Cadiz said, in a statement: “If the investigation ends, as we are sure, resolving the consistency of an unfair accusation against our player Juan Cala, that same body, following the same criteria, must take the necessary measures so that those who have accused without any evidence are punished. “

