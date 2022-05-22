Erika knows how shots sound. Once someone was shot across from her house by the library, another time someone down the street to the left. It’s not something that scares her. These people had problems with each other, not with her. The shots on Saturday were of a different kind. “They sounded different, there were so many, so fast.” There were 19 shots in the first nine seconds alone before the perpetrator reached the supermarket door. 19 shots with which he hit four people and killed three of them. The first of a total of ten victims. Erika’s porch, where she has just turned down the pounding music, is only three minutes from the scene of the crime. As she hurries towards the supermarket on Saturday, she sees the perpetrator being arrested by the police.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Today she knows that he is an ardent racist. An 18-year-old white man who aimed to kill as many black people as possible with his attack on the Tops supermarket on the predominantly black East Side in Buffalo, New York. Who had driven more than two hundred miles to Buffalo to kill right in her neighborhood. Erika has not sent her children, four, eight and 16 years old, to school in the past few days. Her fear of imitators is too great. Once a day she goes to the memorial in front of the supermarket, where ten wooden peace doves commemorate the victims. Roberta Drury, 32, Margus Morrison, 52, Andre Mackneil, 53, Aaron Salter, 55, Geraldine Talley, 62, Celestine Chaney, 65, Heyward Patterson, 67, Katherine Massey, 72, Pearl Young, 77, Ruth Whitfield, 86 years old. Anyone on the East Side out there these days knows one or more of those killed. The streets are full, people want to talk about what happened.



Racist motives: An 18-year-old killed ten people in a supermarket in Buffalo.

The perpetrator broadcast the massacre live on the Internet. Even though the video has long since been blocked, almost everyone here has a link on their phone that can still be used to view it. Erika could only take it up to the first shots. How the perpetrator with a helmet and military equipment steers his car into the parking lot, grabs the gun from the passenger seat and doesn’t hesitate for a second before shooting at the woman in the blue T-shirt and shorts. Her name was Roberta Drury and she was 32 years old. It’s barely five minutes from Erika’s porch to her house, once to the left, once to the right and then the white wooden house with the turret on the corner.

The problems are big and small

Everywhere Erika looks, she is reminded of the massacre. Here the boy in the colorful camouflage sweater walking past. He was at Tops when it happened. The neighbor next door, standing on his porch and talking loudly on the phone. He would actually have been there as a shopping assistant. He swapped shifts just because his wife needed the car. Now it torments him that his colleague was shot. Then there’s the guy from the neighborhood who everyone is cutting now because he talks too much. He’d happened to chat with the assassin when he was scouting on the East Side the day before the attack. He told the perpetrator when it was busiest here on the weekend.





