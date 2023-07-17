Controversy over the commentary of the men’s synchronized diving competition from the 10-metre platform, broadcast by RaiPlay2. As reported on Twitter by the user @defrogging, the commentator Lorenzo Leonarduzzi made a stereotypical comment on the failure of the Chinese to pronounce the R. The name of the Italian diver Riccardo Giovannini has been transformed into “Licaldo, as the Chinese would say”. An episode that adds to another outing, where the same user reports jokes with a sexist background.



