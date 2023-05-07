Bergamo – “It’s not racism, but rudeness”. Gian Piero Gasperini, on the Atalanta side, wants to reduce the chant “you’re a gypsy” to the “offense against an individual” which was addressed to Dusan Vlahovic from the Curva Nordthe hottest sector of the home fans, complete with a stop by the referee Doveri at the match for 1′.

Dusan Vlahovic with the referee Daniele Doveri (handle)

The controversy is strong. “Lega and FIGC, what must happen to suspend a match for racism?”, tweets Mauro Berruto, former volleyball coach and sports manager of the Democratic Party, speaking of “shame”. And now the word passes to the sports judge. Among the ultras of Atalanta and Vlahovic it is certainly a matter of grudges dating back to the Serbian center forward’s militancy at Fiorentina last season, when he was also targeted during interviews after the triple whistle, in the league, on 11 September 2021. But the new episode, given also the controversial exultation of Vlahovic at the following goal of 2-0 and the yellow card of Doveri who then ‘braked’ the center forward tempted by other answers, the racism case rekindles after the Lukaku-Juve case.

This season, there is no recurrence for the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, the host club risks a hefty fine from the Sports Judge after the suspension of the match at the start of recovery in the second half, decided by the regulation by the referee Daniele Doveri between two successive calls by the speaker. “Racism is very serious and must be fought, but in this case it is rather about rudeness. It is aimed at an individual. Racism is something more serious – the arguments of the Nerazzurri coach who spoke to Dazn -. If you talk about racism you are completely wrong. We have Pasalic and Djmsiti, in the past Ilicic: they should have backed them too. I condemn any act of rudeness, but it’s like the ‘son of the devil’ chorus even if you have black players on your team”.

If the home manager downplays, Massimiliano Allegri is more drastic. "We leave the racists in a corner without giving them publicity", the meaning of his speech in the press room after the victory with Vlahovic taking revenge by doubling in the 8th minute of stoppage time and cheering under the crowd who had offended him up to taking the card . "Unfortunately, these facts must be fought: you have to be good at pretending nothing has happened, whether white, black or yellow. The strength to ignore could help silence everyone", the black and white appealed. "For the rest – he concludes – let those responsible judge and take action", Allegri closed.