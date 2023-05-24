Valencia-Real was suspended for almost 10 minutes on Sunday when Vinicius heard a racist insult from the stands and demanded the expulsion of the Valencia fan, with the Brazilian then kicked out of the Var for a hit on Hugo Duro and negative protagonist in the exit from the field, amid insults and provocations to the people of Mestalla.

The red light was instead canceled by the Sports Judge (historic case, which never occurred), because for the referee it was “impossible to adequately evaluate what happened, since in the procedure necessary for the adoption of this decision an essential step would have been omitted so that the same could legitimately and legally be adopted”. According to what referee De Burgos Bengoetxea collected in the minutes of last Sunday’s match, Vinicius was sent off for “hitting an opponent in the face with his arm when the ball was out of play”.