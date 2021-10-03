A repeating shame. If it happens in Florence, the cradle of Italian culture, then it means that there is very little hope of changing the heads of people who are really small. At the end of Fiorentina-Napoli, a small group of pseudo purple fans (all easily identifiable, we imagine) heavily insulted Victor Osimhen, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The episode

–

Usual, unfortunately, “buu”. Only this time it went further. But if Anguissa and Osimhen just smiled as they entered the locker room, this was not the case with Koulibaly who went on a rampage after hearing the word “Monkey”. “Did you say monkey to me? Come here and tell me, come here and tell me to my face! ”, Replied Kalidou, held back by the Napoli’s public relations officer, in front of numerous witnesses who witnessed the episode.