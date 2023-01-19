“You are beast and dark”, these are the insults that outline the contours of a new episode of racism in Italian football. The victim is Sule Rafiat Folakemi, 22 years old, striker of Vicenza women’s football, who was called this way last Sunday on the Tavernelle di Altavilla Vicentina field during the Serie C match between Vicenza Women’s Football and Women’s Jesina, a match won by the owners of home for 2 to 1. The insults would have been two parents in the stands cheering on their daughter, a soccer player from Jesi.

Generating them would have been a disagreement with an opponent, the player from the Marches Francesca Generali: an exchange of kicks with stopped action, and the linesman sending off the attacker from Vicenza. At the time of the red light, the insults started from the stands. The player has chosen not to comment, but she has re-shared the various messages of closeness that have arrived on her social networks.

«I would like to thank you for your solidarity – said the president of the company, Erika Maran, in a video message shared on her social networks – ‘Raffy’ is quite well and the thing that has filled my heart is that she continues to say that she feels loved. It would be nice for the two people who offended you to come forward and report themselves. It would be the best goal of the season.”