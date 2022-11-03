Racist insults, no one takes his defense: “They laughed, indifferent”

Yet another terrible case of racismthis time the victim is one 15 year old soccer player. Episode a Fanoduring a match of Alma Juventus Fano, where a match of girls under 17 between the host team e the Ancona Respectof which the young woman in question – born and raised in Italy from parents Nigerians – it’s part. A footballer – reads the Corriere della Sera – was insulted for its skin colour. Racist offenses, such as “I whiten youyou are a mangiabanane“. It happened off the pitch. To address those insults, local media reported, would have been the father of one of the players of the opposing team on Sunday afternoon.

“One of the parents – tells the victim – is intervened immediately. She got very angry and scolded him out loud. ‘But how do you say these things to one girl‘he said. It’s still: ‘Are not you ashamed? She could be your daughter. ‘ For the rest, I did not feel a real and sincere reaction from the others present. Some grin and some indifferenceyes “, declares the girl.

