New episode of racism in football in Spain. During the 30th matchday of group 1 of the Primera Rfef, the Spanish C series, in the municipal stadium Las Llanas, in the Basque country, the Senegalese goalkeeper of Rayo Majadahonda Cheikh Sarr received racist insults from the opposing fans a few minutes before the final whistle of the match against Sestao River Club.

The 23-year-old reacted by tackling the fans who had offended him from the sidelines. After Sarr's reaction, referee Francisco García Riesgo decided to send him off. The goalkeeper's teammates also decided to leave the pitch, forcing the match director to permanently suspend the match.

Rayo Majadahonda strongly condemned the incident and regretted that its goalkeeper was sent off after confronting fans who had insulted him. The team from Majadahonda, a town in the autonomous community of Madrid, particularly criticized the referee for his “lack of sensitivity” considering “the circumstances in which Sarr's reaction occurred”. Rayo Majadahonda Football Club expresses “the deepest rejection and condemnation for the acts of racism experienced by our goalkeeper, Cheikh Sarr, during the match played against Sestao River Club at the Las Llanas stadium. This type of behavior goes against the values ​​of respect , equality and sportsmanship that we promote,” the club said.

“After the racist insults, our team decided not to continue the match. This decision responds to our firm position of not tolerating acts of discrimination or racism of any kind,” explained Rayo Majadahonda. “We call on all parties involved in football to work together to eradicate racism from our sport. It is everyone's responsibility to promote an environment free of discrimination,” the club added.

The Ertzaintza, the autonomous police force of the Basque Country, meanwhile opened an investigation following the complaint presented by the doorman. The Rfef, the Spanish Football Federation, explaining that the referees, given their position on the pitch, did not hear the insults, reiterated its no to racism. “We categorically and absolutely condemn any racist act or behavior, such as the insults also received by the player Marcos Acuña in the Getafe Cf-Sevilla Ff match on Saturday”, underlined the Rfef.