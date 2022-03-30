The episode happened after the mistake on penalties in the Wembley final of the last European Championships between Italy and England

A 19-year-old boy, Justin Lee Price, was sentenced to six weeks in prison for racially-motivated insults directed at Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the mistake on penalties in the final of the last European Championships between Italy and England. The young man was found guilty by the Worcester Magistrates’ Court, a court in the city of which he is a native. After being sued, Price tried to avoid worse consequences by changing his username, but it didn’t help. He was arrested and at the first interrogation he denied the facts, then later admitted to the police that he had posted an offensive tweet. The same version was therefore also reiterated in the hearing of 17 March last.

The comment – Mark Johnson, West Midlands County Crown Attorney, put it this way: "Price targeted a footballer for the color of his skin and his action was an incitement to racial hatred. Those who are responsible for these behaviors ruin the sport. I hope this precedent will serve to get the message across that racism is not tolerable and that offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent permitted by law ".

The previous – Rashford is very socially active, so much so that he received the honor of a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to vulnerable children in the UK during the pandemic. Yet it is not the first time that he has been the target of racial slurs. He had also happened a few months before the European Championships, after the Europa League final lost by Manchester United against Villarreal. In that case, however, he had not even missed the penalty kick. "I received at least 70 racist messages on social media. For those who work to make me feel worse than I already do, good luck. I'm much more upset that one of these, who chatted a mountain of monkeys to me, is a math professor with an open profile. Teach the children! And he knows that he can freely racial abuse without consequences "the English player had denounced last May.

