Joe Willock, from Newcastle, posts the ugly message he received in private on IG: a heavy racial insult. The player did not hesitate to share it, to take the right measures

A private message on Instagram, once again insulting a player with racially motivated messages. This is what happened to Joe Willock, Newcastle player, who with a story on IG shared a private message with the world, once again containing a racial insult.

The photo speaks for itself, and leaves no room for interpretation. Willock thus showed everyone the message, adding an anti-racism banner. A battle that England, like everyone else, has very close to their hearts and there is no doubt that the “fan” will soon be identified.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

#Racist #insults #Joe #Willock #player #posts #Instagram