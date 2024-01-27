In the 16th minute of Milan-Bologna the match referee stopped the game for Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was the subject of racist chants in the match against Udinese. The entire stadium participated, standing up and turning on the torches of their smartphones, illuminating the San Siro stadium in support of the goalkeeper. The initiative was organized by Milan to keep sensitivity and attention high on the issue of discrimination and racism. A famous phrase by Martin Luther King then appeared on the big screens: “Darkness cannot drive away darkness, only light can do so.”

