Worse than racism there is only one thing: the indifference that fuels it. And that the 23-year-old blue sprinter Zaynab Dosso, bronze in the 4 × 100 at the last European Championships, an Italian record in the 60 meters, born in the Ivory Coast and resident in Rome, has decided to report from her Instagram profile.

All shut up

–

The athlete was celebrating in a bar, with some friends, her new home in the north of the capital when she was approached by a lady who asked her for alms. In front of the refusal here is the verbal aggression that the athlete told via social media: “He told me first hissing and then aloud:” Foreign whore, go back to your country “, while those around me or remained silent or he laughed. I don’t feel protected. Right now I’m afraid to go out, not because I think someone might make me a discriminatory gesture but because of the indifference of the people “. The only one who was indignant about her was her friend and colleague Johanelis Herrera who “started to cry for the pissed off”. Dosso also sends a clear message to politics: “It would be nice for those who won the elections to give a strong signal against racism”.