The team leaves the pitch after one of its players is subjected to racist slurs. But the injured party ends up cashing in a default defeat, a fine (80 euros) and a penalty point in the standings inflicted by the Sports Judge. This is what happened to Arcellasco, whose Under 18 team – which participates in the regional championship – had left the pitch prematurely in the home game of last April 26 against Bresso, after a racist insult to one of their players.

expelled – As reported by “La Provincia di Como”, the players of the team from the district of Erba (Como) had decided not to continue due to a racial insult by an opponent against their athlete. The Bresso player had been sent off and, before going to the locker room, he would have repeated the same words. For him there was an 11-day disqualification. The guys from Arcellasco, supported in the decision by their management, had said stop at 2-1 for Bresso. L’Arcellasco, on his social networks, writes: “Thrilled by this sentence of the Sports Judge. In light of the press release, we are even more proud and proud of the choice of our boys. We knew that we would face a 3-0 defeat, these are the rules (questionable, but these are). And we accept it. We talk about inclusion, the fight against racism, respect and then the legitimate and courageous choice of a group of children is also punished with a fine and a penalty point. the time has come to stop preaching one way and acting in another “. See also MotoGP | Ducati GP22: new aerodynamics with less drag

reasons – “While considering the choice of the Arcellasco club not to continue the game, the result of a deplorable and extremely negative episode – reads the motivations of the Sports Judge -, however, for the purposes of this decision we cannot disregard the aforementioned provision, that is the obligation, as per regulation, to continue the game “. “Although it penalizes us a lot, we would also have accepted to lose the match 0-3 – commented the vice president Andrea Colombo to” Erba Notizie “- but we would have expected that, as a strong signal to the outside, the Judge would decide not to recognize us the penalty point and the fine. In this way, in our opinion, the wrong message is passed on both towards the kids who have made an unassailable, courageous, responsible and mature choice and towards the world of sport in general. , even at the highest levels, against discrimination phenomena, and then, when they arise, it is those who have decided to concretely oppose unacceptable gestures. We decided not to resort, also because the limits had now expired and we don’t even care about recovering lost points. We just want the idea to pass that things must change, at any level, and that a referee can have the authority to suspend a competition where cases of this type occur. We will continue to fight for this not so much for a personal result as for things to really change. “ See also Column "Uni live": "Go back to your country"

