The Sports Judge decided to close the Curva Fiesole of the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence for one round due to “vulgar chants and racial discrimination against three players”, certainly including Dusan Vlahovic and two others identified as Moise Kean and Weston McKennie, “before the start of the match and at the end of the same” on Sunday evening against Juventus. Penalty suspended for one year with probation: “If during this period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the sanction will be added to that imposed for the new violation”.