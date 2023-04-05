What happened yesterday at the Allianz Stadium during Juventus-Inter is spreading around the world. Romelu Lukaku he was in fact the victim of vulgar racist chants and howls from some Juventus fans, only to then react by silencing them after the goal scored from a penalty.

The Belgian, as well as obviously from the Nerazzurri club, has received support from various personalities from the world of football, from Anderlecht to the Belgian Football Federation, who have lined up by his side and against racism. Then came the comment of Radja Nainggolanformer Inter midfielder and compatriot of Big Rom, who first showed support with the muscle emoji, and then sent a real broadside to Juventus: “What did you expect there?”, as written by the Ninja.