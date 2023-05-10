Rome – The Serie A sports judge has decided to disqualify Atalanta’s Curva Nord for one day after what happened in last Sunday’s match against Juventus, marked by racist chants against the Juventus forward Dusan Vlakhovic.

The Serie A sports judge has disqualified on the sidelines of the meetings of the 34th day five players, all for one turn. It’s about Agudelo (Spezia), Bronn (Salernitana), Maehle (Atalanta), Posch (Bologna) and Thiaw (Milan).

As for the clubs, Lecce was fined 4,000 euros “for having his supporters, during the match, throw some flares into the playing field”; 4,000 to Roma “for having his supporters, during the match, throw some plastic bottles”; 3,000 euros to Napoli “for having their supporters throw three smoke bombs into the playing enclosure”; 2,000 euros to Cremonese “for having their supporters, during the second half , two half-full bottles thrown into the playing field”; 2,000 to Inter “for having their supporters, during the match, two bottles of water thrown into the playing field”; 2,000 euros to La Spezia “for having their supporters , during the second half, threw two half-full bottles into the playing enclosure” and 1500 euros at Monza “for having his supporters, on the 42nd minute of the second half, throw a smoke bomb into the playing enclosure”.