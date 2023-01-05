Federal prosecutor’s office inspectors hear a racist chorus from Napoli fans against Romelu Lukaku in the match between Inter and the Azzurri. Neapolitan supporters on Twitter deny the allegations and explain that the chorus that started from the away sector was a ‘Kim Kim Kim’ intended for Kim Min-jae, the Korean defender of the leaders who engaged in a series of duels with the Nerazzurri forward last night. The case mounts on social media and the hashtag #KimKimKim, which also accompanies videos recorded yesterday at the stadium, climbs the trends. Meanwhile, as announced by the sports judge of the League, the procedure aims to ascertain in which sector of the Maradona stadium in Naples the Napoli fans who yesterday occupied the third blue tier at San Siro usually find a place.