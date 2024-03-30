The duel between Getafe and Sevilla at the Coliseum, which ended with victory for the Seville team with a goal from Sergio Ramos, has not been without controversy. Racist insults have been directed at Marcos Acuña from the stands. Several Azulones fans have addressed the Argentine calling him “monkey, monkey” around the 60th minute of the match, when the Sevillistas were already ahead. The player warned the referee, Iglesias Villanueva, of what was happening and he did not hesitate to stop the match for a moment to activate the LaLiga protocol against racism.

Quique Sánchez Flores' speech after the racist episode in Getafe – Sevilla against him and Acuña. 💬 “Proud of every pore of my veins that I can breathe gypsy.” 💬 “It seems aberrant to me.” 👏 Chapó. pic.twitter.com/nAQVXtMIeR — Relay (@relevo) March 30, 2024

The referee forced Getafe to warn over the public address system of what was happening and express their rejection of all types of racist acts in football matches.

In the match report Javier Iglesias Villanueva pointed out that “in the 68th minute I had to stop the match because there were racist insults on the number 19 of the visiting team, with words like 'Acuña mono' or 'Acuña you come from the monkey', from fans located in the central area of ​​the field behind the position of my assistant referee number 2. Said incident, following the protocol of action in these cases, was announced over the public address system, with the game not resuming until that moment two and a half minutes later and “It did not occur on any other occasion during the meeting.”

Djené Dakonam, Getafe defender, spoke about the insult that Cuenca received from the stands of the Coliseum and made it clear that if there is a derogatory “chant” in his stadium, the game has to be stopped.