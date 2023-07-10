The accusation comes from the club’s small shareholders: on May 21, the Real coach had accused the entire stadium of racist insults against Vinicius

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci





@

filippomricci – madrid (spain)

Today Carlo Ancelotti is back to work, he has started his fifth season at Real Madrid. And still today from Valencia he received some not exactly pleasant news: the local court admitted the complaint for insults filed against him by the small shareholders of Valencia. According to Apavcf, Ancelotti accused the entire Mestalla stadium of being racist. Let’s talk about the famous May 21st, the date of the match between Valencia and Real Madrid marked by episodes of racism against Vinicius and then followed by international controversies.

THE CORRECTIONS — See also MotoGP | Assen, Warm-Up: Quartararo confirms his speed That day Ancelotti at the press conference said that the whole stadium had shouted ‘mono’, monkey at Vinicius. This had caused a certain indignation in Mestalla’s audience, who didn’t consider Carlo’s subsequent corrections and apologies sufficient and decided to denounce the Madrid coach. So far, the initiative has been successful. Now the Valencian court will have to clarify whether there are grounds for the accusation of a crime of insulting the fans of the Mestalla club.

FALSE ACCUSATIONS — “Ancelotti called an entire stadium racist that day with 46,002 spectators, in front of the press present at his conference” said the Association of Small Shareholders. According to the Apavcf, these are false accusations and, among other things, intentionally directed with relative great damage to the image. This is why the Valencia fans have asked the judge to complete his investigation.