In broad daylight, on a bus from the Madrid Municipal Transport Firm (EMT), and with out anybody lifting a finger. A person begins to argue with a girl, who desires him to maneuver. The one motive: racism and machismo. The battle rises in tone and the person threatens her: “I will not hit you since you’re a girl, go to your fucking nation.” “You’d be lacking me,” replies the sufferer, who appears to be of Latin American origin. “That will be equality,” laughs the aggressor, who continues, shouting: “Scoundrel, to your fucking nation.” “I’m in my nation”, the lady solutions. “It is not your nation,” says the person, whereas attacking the lady when she was about to depart. She punches her within the again and kicks her. Solely the companion of the violent particular person reacts, asking: “Arturo, stand there, arise now.” One other of his buddies jellies him with an “out, out.” Nobody has reported this assault to the police.

The Madrid weblog Es Racismo, born within the SOS Racismo to “denounce and make racism visible”, released this anonymous video on November 2. In response to the platform, which claims to have spoken with the younger lady who recorded it, the occasions occurred on Thursday, October 31 on a bus on line 77, which covers the route between Ciudad Lineal and Colonia Fin de Semana, minutes earlier than 12.30.

The younger lady places within the context that the photographs lack: “They sat [el agresor y sus dos acompañantes] within the seat reverse the lady’s and that is when the person within the video tells her to get out of there as a result of he desires to sit down down, she had about two stops left, that is why she did not need to sit on the aspect of the window, since it might get off quickly. “He did, all the time based on the witness, on the Alcalá-Esfinge cease (3407).

“The girl was along with her husband, who was sitting in entrance. Seeing this, she received up and requested him to relax, to cease disrespecting his spouse,” says the EMT consumer. Nonetheless, “the boy began hitting the bus, teasing the lady and even blowing kisses”. “There have been two minors witnessing the whole lot, a woman ended up crying,” he provides.

A spokesman for the EMT has indicated to this newspaper that they’ve “no file” of this occasion, since it’s a video recorded “by a personal particular person.” The corporate has reviewed the photographs recorded by the video surveillance methods of all of the buses on that line, each for your entire day in addition to the earlier and subsequent ones, and so they have discovered nothing. There are three cameras on every bus. Nor did any driver report any assault. Within the Greater Police Headquarters of Madrid there’s additionally no file that any criticism of this sort has been filed in latest days.

“It’s somebody who, anonymously, information it and uploads it, doesn’t report or report or day, or date or something,” emphasizes the spokesman, who does affirm that it’s an EMT bus, however that the photographs could also be from one other day or one other line. “We would not have any particular information to make clear what occurred,” laments the spokesman. The EMT strongly condemns such a angle and encourages residents to report it to the police or “at the very least, to inform the driving force.”

In response to the corporate, the driving force usually “doesn’t understand” what is occurring contained in the car, since security contained in the bus just isn’t his principal mission. If he had seen it, the driving force must have activated the safety protocol. “Drivers should step on the alarm pedal within the occasion of any aggression, battle, fall, cardiac arrest …”, explains the spokesman. Then, the warning is activated within the receiving heart, the place dwell photos of what’s occurring are accessed and the alarm is given to the corresponding physique.

Are assaults frequent in EMT? The spokesperson, who cites “a case originally of the 12 months wherein the particular person filed a criticism on the police station,” says no. This newspaper reported final August the arrest of a person, who insulted and beat a black lady on the M1 line between Ambassadors and Seville. “Bitch, go to your nation”, “black shit, you got here right here to take our jobs” or “you solely know learn how to eat cocks” are the insults he gave her. Within the subway, additionally in August, two safety guards beat a black man on the Avenida de América station.

In response to the spokesman, the EMT “has virtually no aggression since 2008 when video surveillance methods have been put in all through the fleet.” José Ignacio González Sánchez, normal secretary of the union part of CC OO-EMT, additionally considers that circumstances “of this magnitude” and for xenophobic causes are “very uncommon”. What’s frequent, with 2,000 buses within the streets every single day, are assaults on drivers for complaints in regards to the service “each different day” or between passengers for a seat, struggles, fights between younger folks on weekends. ..

Very critical behaviors

Elías Calderón, driver and member of the EMT works council, does take into account that it’s “widespread” for “no bodily aggressions to happen, however very critical behaviors and dangerous manners which are ethical aggressions in opposition to immigrants, significantly in opposition to girls. after they sit down “from” racist individuals who, sadly, dwell on this metropolis. ” Calderón, who has by no means seen bodily assaults, particularly remembers one case: A younger Ecuadorian mom received on along with her cart and one other mom, with one other cart and an eight or ten-year-old woman holding arms, started to yell at her and say: ‘ Let’s have a look at if Vox comes out and so they throw you out to your fucking nation. “

The president and spokesperson of SOS Racismo, Paula Guerra, says that they haven’t had contact with the sufferer, solely with the witness who recorded what occurred, who contacted them and offered them with the recording of her cellular. They provide “complete credibility” to their testimony as a result of “they test the sources nicely” and do not forget that the platform has broadcast to this point this 12 months “six or seven assaults on the transport community.” The complainant has requested that no details about her be offered to the media “for worry” that one thing would possibly occur to her.

In Guerra’s opinion, it is rather unfair that the query immediately is why nobody tried to cease him or confronted the aggressor or went to the police station. “You can not depart the duty to the victims or the witnesses, it’s the safety forces and the politicians who must act in opposition to racism.” The place are the politicians immediately, within the marketing campaign? “She criticized. The president of SOS Racismo, which has been within the affiliation and in workplace for seven years since 2017, doesn’t consider that aggressions are growing however “the legitimacy and normalization of xenophobic discourse”. “Institutional and social racism is identical earlier than and after Vox , however now issues are stated publicly that weren’t stated earlier than “, underlines the affiliation.

Metropolis Corridor, based on sources from the Mobility and Setting space, It condemns “any kind of aggression that happens within the metropolis” and broadcasts that an info file has been opened “to confirm the occasions that allegedly occurred on an EMT bus.”

Comply with with us the information of Madrid in Facebook, in Twitter and in our Patio de Necinos on Instagram