Tater Ramírez Humphrey is an eccentric 10-year-old girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins ​​move in with her for the summer, they help her discover her true self. Tater’s aspirations and her larger-than-life imagination are seen through entries in her super-secret diary, which turns her deepest thoughts into grandiose animation sequences. Under this premise, it is Cousinsthe most recent Disney animated series, created by the artist and American Natasha Kline —of Mexican descent—, which has annoyed the Mexican public and other Latin American countries by being classified as “racist” and “full of stereotypes”.

The series was announced as part of the animated programs that Disney is preparing for this year and that were released during the Annecy Animated Film Festival in France, one of the most important events for this genre. Cousins It still does not have a fixed date for its launch, but three days ago the American company released a video with the introduction of the series on its various social networks. Three days have passed since June 13 and due to the avalanche of comments, criticism and outrage from the public, the Mickey Mouse studio was forced to withdraw the audiovisual material, which lasts one minute, from its different platforms. The only channel where the video is maintained is on his YouTube account, but with comments disabled.

A fragment of the video that presents the animated series ‘Cousins’. Disney

The controversy has started from the name of the neighborhood where the protagonist, Tater, lives, called earthquake heights. The word heights, in English, refers to a neighborhood or neighborhood built near or around a mountain or hill. But it is not this term that the public, especially Mexican, has considered “offensive” or lacking in tact, but the first, since many saw it as a “mockery” towards the country and the sudden movements of the earth that are habitual in this territory, and that on different occasions have caused considerable damage and have caused the death of thousands of people.

Another criticism of the series is the portrayal of Latino families living in the United States. The public considered as stereotypes the fact that dozens of people live in one dirty place and under the same roof. “If Disney can make fun of natural disasters that kill thousands in Latin America, I guess we can name an avenue ‘Shooting at a school’ or ‘we are portrayed dirty and messy. Not all of us live with more people than rooms in a house”, say some critics. However, others try to put cold cloths on the discussion by qualifying the context of the series: “Cousins is set in Los Angeles, a city with a beach and palm trees. Look at the Hollywood sign. The neighborhood is called Earthquake Heights because LA is an earthquake zone. Was created [la serie] by a Mexican-American girl.”

Kline, who is an illustrator, director, and writer—with experience on shows like South Park either The Green Neighbors—, he told the public attending the panel in which he participated, at the Annecy festivalthat the inspiration for Cousins it came from his childhood experiences with his large and multicultural Mexican-American family, which includes his 28 cousins. “It is set [la serie] of my childhood summers spent with my cousins ​​under one roof, and the comedy that is born from that wonderfully hectic setting. As a child, I didn’t see myself or my culture represented on screen, so I’m excited to share my family dynamic through these new Disney characters and stories,” Klein told her. to Deadline in 2021 when his project got the green light for its realization.

One of her favorite parts of developing the series, says the creator, was talking with her family about her childhood, discovering things she had forgotten or experiencing them in a different way. “All in Cousins it refers to that lens with which I look at my life, the authenticity, the experience I had growing up, the people who surrounded me, the language they spoke, the food, how I felt growing up. I used that for my own creative process”, explains the also producer during an interview within the framework of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.

Another detail that bothered some sectors of the presentation of the video of Cousins It is the phrase “hey cousins”, which is repeated for several seconds. Many users were outraged by the wrong conjugation in Spanish, since the correct way to say it would be “hey cousins” or “hey cousin”, as explained in different tweets. The actress Myrna Velasco, who gives the voice to the protagonist of the series, did not take a comment that a user made to her observing this spelling detail in a publication about the program on her Instagram account in a good way. “As a reminder, Spanish is not Latin American, it is a language that the Spanish conquistadors forced on Latin Americans. The only reason we are Latino and not Native American is because of that distinction. Get mad at me all you want for my spelling mistakes and mispronouncing Spanish words. That does not take away from the fact that I am a Mexican-American and Native-American woman, ”she replied in English in a series of stories that she deleted from her profile, but that are already circulating on the Internet.

Since the controversy began, due to the criticism and hostile comments that the series has received, Kline has restricted his Instagram account, while Velasco does not allow comments on his posts. Disney has not yet issued any official statement referring to the situation.

However, not all the comments have been negative. Also CousinsDespite everything, it has generated feelings of representation in some people, such as Ruben Espinoza, another illustrator, who said through Twitter that “this show talks about my experience as a little with Mexican cousins” or Federica Cue who expressed the following: “We need to stop and think for 5 seconds that not all Latin American experiences are the same and that this sentiment should apply not only to the creator but also to the consumers. I was the cousin yelling ‘hey cousins!’ constantly while visiting my family full of cousins ​​every summer in Mexico.”

