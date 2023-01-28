“The anarchist trail is becoming dangerously close to the subversive and terrorist one, moreover never abandoned by our intelligence since the years of lead. The international branches must worry, because unfortunately around these ideas it is easy to gather social unease and subversive interests of a political and , why not, even cheap”. This is the reflection of Ranieri Razzante, director of the Center for Research on Security and Terrorism, who comments to Adnkronos on the attacks on the Italian diplomatic offices in Barcelona and Berlin.

Attacks defined as “senseless in a world in which dialogue should prevail by now and above all differences of opinion should be legitimately manifested. Threats to the stability of the state cannot be tolerated when one has anarchist ideas, i.e. based on the absence of rules and on the uselessness of democratic systems”, warns Razzante, finally expressing “astonishment at the marked anti-Europeanism, in a period in which international threats are increasingly invasive”.