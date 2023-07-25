Racism | Yle’s survey: The attitude towards racism strongly divides Finns

In particular, the supporters of the governing parties are of the opinion that racism is taken seriously enough. Supporters of the opposition parties have a different opinion.

Attitude there are big differences between the supporters of different parties on racism, according to a recent report commissioned by Yle from the survey.

In particular, the supporters of the governing parties are of the opinion that racism is taken seriously enough in Finland. Most of the supporters of the opposition parties, on the other hand, represent the opposite view.

According to the survey, only two percent of the supporters of Basic Finns believe that racism is not taken seriously enough. This is the opinion of 25 percent of the supporters of the coalition, 34 percent of the Christian Democrats and 50 percent of the supporters of the Rkp.

The survey was carried out by Taloustutkimus as an internet panel and a total of 1,096 people answered it. The margin of error of the study is 3.2 percentage points in each direction.