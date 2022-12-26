A recent series of articles published on The Lancet explore the ways in which the racism it affects the physical and mental health of people around the world and the mechanisms by which it does so. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many of these inequalities and may even have exacerbated them.

When acknowledging the impact that racism can have on health, it is important to remember that less than a century ago, racist ideas received legitimacy from the scientific and medical communities in Western countries. While Charles Darwin is considered a symbol of rationality and scientific progress, it is important to note his theory of evolution by natural selection in the Origin of Species published in 1849, it was adopted by eugenicists.

The Eugenicists discussed the selective breeding of human beings with the aim of improving the hereditary characteristics in a population. Originally, these ideas claimed that low-income people had inferior mental and moral capacities, and that preventing these people from being able to reproduce would prevent the transmission of these traits, presumably by improving the human gene pool.

These ideas were quickly applied to pre-existing ideas of racial categories of human beings, with health impacts for people of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, which we are still seeing today. This is just one of the topics highlighted in a recent series of published articles i The Lancetwhich explores the role played by racism in health outcomes globally.

Written by a team of scientists from University College London in the UK, the papers explore the different ways in which racially motivated ideas and practices have infiltrated science and medicine and caused harm. Racism, they argue, is a threat to public health. To clarify the point, the authors explain that their workplace, University College London, was once the home of “pioneers of racism” Francesco Galton and Karl Pearson, whose work began documenting human differences in the attempt to classify some traits.

It also explored why scientists around the world have championed the idea of ​​”altering” certain groups for so long and why they have been able to do so for so long.

lead author Prof. Delanjathan Devakumar, a professor of global child health and honorary consultant in public health at University College London, told us in an email that there was no particular reason to publish the series now, as the problem has been around for some time and continues. The scholar said: “The simple answer is that it doesn’t need to happen now. We have always had racism. But there have been changes in the last decade or so, with the rise of populist and divisive policies around the world that scapegoat groups and can lead to real and sometimes devastating consequences. See also Liliana Lago shows off her pronounced curves during her visit to New York (Video)

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and revealed much of the divisive politics that define our era, as well as the inequalities that racially based politics can cause. So far in the United States, people of color, Hispanics, Asians, American Indians, and Pacific Islanders have been disproportionately more likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 or to die from infection. This trend has continued globally.

These differences were detected quickly, and research into their causes was initially inconclusive. While socioeconomic factors and comorbidities explained some of the observed differences in infection and mortality rates, they did not explain them all, and theories abounded.

One of the more controversial theories that initially emerged blamed skin color, arguing that the shortcomings of vitamin D they were the cause of the high infection and mortality rate in black people living in areas where shortage was prevalent among these groups. Since then this notion has been denial .

One physician who researched these racial inequalities in the early days of the pandemic was Prof. Ladan Golestah, a professor of nephrology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine who worked in the Bronx during the first wave of COVID-19, in the spring of 2020.

“I think we were struck by how overwhelmingly […] has taken over all our realities. And I think part of the problem was that there were so many deaths, honestly […] So many bad outcomes [risultati] from that initial wave of COVID we were, we felt, helpless. She, along with her colleagues, decided to use the data they had to try to “lay bare what was happening and what was behind it,” Golestah said.

Their research eventually popped up eClinical Medicine and showed that all-cause death rates were 60% higher for blacks than whites during the first wave of COVID-19, and this was “incompletely explained by age, multiple comorbidities reported and from the available metrics of disparity socio-demographic”.

Looking back, she says she realized that what was “hidden in plain sight” was the extent of undiagnosed comorbidity that led to much worse health outcomes for Black people. This was due to lack of access to healthcare due to the financial barriers disproportionately faced by this group.

COVID-19 in turn has caused more trauma and physical harm to these groups of people, further exacerbating those inequalities. The introduction of telehealth has also exacerbated some groups' ability to access healthcare, he said. However, even where some financial barriers to accessing healthcare have been removed, for example for National Health Service (NHS) patients in the UK, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed other barriers.

In the UK, People’s COVID Inquiry managed through the NHS campaign Keep Our NHS Public heard in March 2021 that initial responses to COVID-19 infection in people of color were inadequate. Lobby Anikola, of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, told the People’s COVID Inquiry – 57 minutes into the video – that “there were a lot of inequalities that people were already aware of, and now these inequalities are costing life for people of color.”

“There is also concern about how appropriate and how capable the medical service is to diagnose and treat medical conditions in Black bodies,” Anikola said.

In her statement, she points out that when calling 911 lines during the first wave of COVID-19, people were asked if they had “blue lips,” a symptom of lack of oxygen in the blood in whites, but which is less noticeable in people with darker skin, meaning many stayed at home when they needed urgent medical attention.

Pulse oximeters have also been shown to fail to detect hypoxia in darker-skinned people, as they were designed for use on whites, a study published in BMJ extension . The COVID-19 pandemic is a global problem and inequalities have not only been felt by people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds living in the United States or Europe, but also by individuals living in low- and middle-income countries.

While health care systems in rich countries had been overwhelmed by the first wave of COVID-19, their wealth meant they were in a much better position to design, develop and manufacture vaccines to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Large-scale vaccination campaigns have taken place in the United States and Europe, but low- and middle-income countries have lagged behind.

In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set a target for the 70% global vaccination by mid-2022. As of June 2022, only 58 of 194 WHO Member States had achieved this target and only 37% of health workers had received a full primary vaccination course in low-income countries.

“There has been a hoarding by North American and Western European countries,” he told MNT the dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital: “This was a problem. The second problem was that there was a failure of upstream science policy, which put too much emphasis on speed and innovation, and not enough downstream to be able to produce vaccines locally in low- and middle-income countries,” he noted.

The world “paid heavily” for this mistake, as it opened the door for new virus variants to emerge, he said: “Delta was born into an unvaccinated population [all’inizio del 2021. E poi Omicron — è emersa da una popolazione sottovaccinata in Africa, più tardi nel 2021. E così è finita nel casino in cui ci troviamo oggi. Quindi, l’equità del vaccino non è semplicemente una questione di equità, [è] critical to pandemic control,” explained Dr. Hotez.

All has not been lost though, as there is now an opportunity to ensure that vaccine equity is achieved for low- and middle-income countries for vaccines for emerging variants. Dr Golestah explained: ‘On a more hopeful note, I think, you know, after doing the math […], as a society, with COVID-19, and with those things, and seeing them I think we’re in a better position. I can build on this, […] try to build on that recognition and design our health systems to become more equitable and, as a result, better for all.”

The same Lancet series argues that if politics based on racist frameworks get us into the current situation, then appropriate and well-designed health policy could get us out of it and ultimately remove racial health inequalities.

As Dr. Hotez added: “Remember, COVID-19 is our third major coronavirus pandemic of the 21st century, we had SARS and MERS. And now COVID-19. More epidemics or pandemics could emerge soon, he believes. Against this backdrop, “What we really need to address is equity, and not just having equity, but recognizing that it’s essential to global public health preparedness,” said Dr. Hotez.