The howls as the English players knelt down to support Black Lives Matter before the match against Hungary in Budapest are only a small part of the fan madness that took place at the Puskas Arena. “I will speak with my teammates, we will report everything to UEFA,” said the English captain, Harry Kane, in a match that the Southgate national team won 4-0 (fourth win out of four in world qualifiers) but which is destined to have aftermath.

Racism – Hungary is expected to play three games behind closed doors after UEFA found its fans guilty of discriminatory conduct during Euro 2020. Except that the match with England, being a world qualifier, is technically organized by FIFA, which has therefore allowed the presence of 67,000 people at the Budapest arena. Local fans began to make themselves felt right from the warm-up of the opponents: the first to be targeted was Jude Bellingham. Then came whistles and howls as the English players knelt. Raheem Sterling saw himself being thrown at paper cups and bottles of water when he scored the 1-0 goal and after Harry Maguire’s 3-0, smoke bombs also arrived on the pitch. In addition to a container filled with a liquid that Jack Grealish collected and drank, defying the wrath of Budapest fans. When Southgate was talking to BBC Radio at the end of the game, the Hungarian fans threw ice cubes at him.

The reactions – “I didn’t realize anything during the game,” Southgate said. We knew that the decision to kneel would have adverse reactions, but we believe it is the right thing to do. However, such a reaction is unacceptable ”. Not even defender John Stones said he had heard the chants: “They have been reported to me and I think it’s sad that things like this happen – he said -. I hope action is taken. We will continue to fight for what we believe in and for what we believe is right ”.

