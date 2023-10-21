In the high-voltage match between Sevilla and Real Madrid there was also room for a new episode of racism. At Sanchez Pizjuan a fan insulted Vinicius by imitating a monkey and was spotted by Sevilla and removed from the stadium, as well as being reported to the authorities.

An immediate measure to which Vinicius himself dedicated a story on Instagram: “Congratulations to Sevilla for moving immediately and sanctioning yet another sad episode for Spanish football”. He added: “Unfortunately, I had access to video of another racist act during the match, this time committed by a child. I am very sorry that there is no one to educate him. I invest, and I invest a lot, in education in Brazil to train citizens with attitudes different from these. The face of that racist ended up on websites as on various other occasions. I hope that the Spanish authorities do their part and change the law once and for all. These people must also be punished criminally It would be an excellent first step in preparing to host the 2030 World Cup. I am ready to lend a hand. Sorry if I sound repetitive but this is isolated incident number 19 and I’m still counting…”.