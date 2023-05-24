Seven people have been arrested in Spain in connection with two incidents of racism against Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker Vinicius. Spanish police have explained that three arrests in Valencia were linked to “monkey” chants and other racist insults aimed at the Brazilian star during the match Real Madrid played and lost at the Mestalla in Valencia. Four arrested in Madrid over the hanging of a ‘mannequin wearing a Vincius shirt near Real Madrid’s training ground in January, police said.

VINICIUS, WHAT HAPPENED IN VALENCIA

Sunday’s match in Valencia was interrupted for nearly 10 minutes after Vinicius identified a Valencia fan who racially abused him. The player denounced the episode on social media.

Brazil has formally complained to the Spanish ambassador and Agence France-Press said the government would also file official complaints with authorities in Madrid and La Liga over the latest cases. On Monday, the lights were turned off at Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue for an hour in support of Vinicius. On the same day, Real Madrid filed a hate crime complaint with the Spanish attorney general’s office. The club also announced that its president, Florentino Perez, had met with the player “to show him his support and affection, to inform him of all the steps being taken in his defense and to confirm that the club he will go all the way for such a repugnant hateful situation.”

La Liga said on Sunday it had filed nine complaints with authorities over alleged incidents involving Vinicius since October 2021 and asked fans to identify those responsible.