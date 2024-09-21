Racism | USU: 35 participants in the anti-racism campaign – the office of the president is not included

Racism|Among the governing parties in the government’s own campaign, the Prime Minister’s Party Kokoumus and Rkp are participating.

Racism 35 organizations had joined the anti-government campaign by Friday evening, says Uutissuomalainen.

Leading expert of the Government Office Katriina Nousiainen Uutissuomalainen estimates that 35 organizations seems like a good number at this stage. The Government does not have a target for the number of participating organizations.

The Office of the President of the Republic is not involved in the anti-racism campaign. President Alexander Stubb told Uutissuomalai at the end of August that the office would consider leaving.

As a rule, the office does not participate in the campaigns of other state bodies, the office was told by email to Uutissuomalai.

Of the parties in the anti-racism campaign, only the prime minister’s party the Coalition and the government party Rkp are involved. Among the governing parties, Perussuomalaiset has announced that it will hardly participate in the campaign. Nor has Kd announced his participation.

Regarding the opposition parties, the center tells Uutissuomalai that they are still considering it. The SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance will not participate in the campaign.