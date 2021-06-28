Racism The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls on states to take immediate action to eradicate systemic racism

“Systemic racism requires a systemic response,” the human rights commissioner says.

United United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet demands from states immediate action to dismantle racist systems.

A report published by Bachelet on Monday presents a list of the social, economic, cultural and political injustices that people of African backgrounds suffer on a daily basis around the world.

The report originated in an African American George Floydin death in Minnesota, USA in May 2020. Police officer at the time but subsequently dismissed Derek Chauvin was convicted on Friday From the death of Floyd to 22.5 years in prison.

Report according to police, ethnic profiling and excessive use of force are established practices in much of North America, Europe, and Latin America.

At least 190 people with an African background have died at the hands of police worldwide over the past decade, the report says. Most of the cases are from the United States.

“No one was held accountable for what happened except for the case of George Floyd,” said the head of the Rule of Law Department who led the report. Mona Rishmawi at a press conference, according to news agency Reuters.

In addition, the report notes that structural racism creates barriers to minority employment, health care, housing, education and justice.

“Please all states to end the ban on racism and to begin its dismantling. I call on states to end the climate of impunity and build trust, listen to the voices of people from African backgrounds, face the legacy of the past and make up for it, ”Bachelet says.

The Commissioner for Human Rights considers that recent international civic movements calling for an end to racism have forced a shift in attention specifically to the systematic and systemic nature of racism.

According to the report, the current state of affairs is unsustainable, so states need to adopt a program of change to reform existing practices. In addition, the report, for example, calls on states to set up national compensation programs for victims.

“Systemic racism requires a systemic response,” Bachelet says.