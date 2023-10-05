Racism | The research director called the summer racism riots a Russian hybrid operation – “I went too far”

“In no case did I mean that it was pointless and pointless,” says research director Juho Rahkonen about his comments on the summer’s racism debate.

Thursday in the morning, some TV viewers were confused when the research director of the E2 study and a doctor of social sciences Juho Rahkonen was to be interviewed Up in the morning.

The section of the morning program dealt with Yle’s recent support survey, and Rahkonen was there to evaluate the results of the survey. He was asked about the racism debate that took place during the summer.

“I have to say that, in retrospect, it seems clear, even clearer, that the racism scandal was some kind of hybrid operation, an influence operation aimed directly at overthrowing the government. After all, one minister from there was already persuaded to resign around Midsummer,” said Rahkonen.

“But this has been resolved and democracy holds its ground.”

Rahkones was asked on morning television about the reasons for the claim. He said, for example, that “these were spread quite heavily in foreign magazines” and “such a shock effect was used to advantage”.

“Of course, I have no proof that the tracks lead to which factory. But this kind of divisiveness, yes it can be seen in it. Russia may also be involved in this. At least they benefit from this.”

Rahkonen for example, a political researcher at the University of Helsinki wondered about the comments Johanna Vuorelma message service in X, i.e. the former Twitter.

“Now the analysis presented in Yle’s morning went badly and dangerously wrong. The whole argument about racism as a “hybrid operation” is completely absurd. That would mean that the operation started already in 2008, when Purra wrote his racist texts that were in the middle of the uproar to the network”, Vuorelma wrote.

During the summer, the former Minister of Economy was discussed in public Vilhelm Junnilan (ps), the current Minister of Economy by Wille Rydman (ps) and the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) about old racists of deeds, of writings and from private messages.

Junnila resigned as minister of economy at the end of June after information about her previous appearance at an extreme right-wing event became public. He had also hinted about white supremacy and Hitler in his election advertising and on social media.

HS asked Rahkones what he meant by his comments on morning television.

Rahkonen says that it was a careless throw, for which he had no evidence whatsoever. He says he backstabs what he said.

“I went too far in my speculation.”

Rahkonen now thinks that the summer commotion could also have been born in his own time.

“That the void of the summer was filled with it. If only there were some evidence, but there is none.”

Who did you suspect was behind this hybrid operation?

“That’s what this is. I haven’t seen very clearly myself who started these. That where is the source here. It’s mystical,” says Rahkonen.

Rahkonen, on the other hand, admits, as Vuorelmal also pointed out, that the ministers’ writings already existed. There were of them Iltalehti wrote already in February.

The old messages of the fundamental Finns were widely discussed in public also because they almost brought down the entire government. Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson Has said, that the government’s situation was very critical in July. According to him, the Rkp representatives were shocked by the old messages of the fundamental Finnish ministers.

HS asked From Rahkones, was the summer’s racism uproar somehow pointless or unfounded.

“It was by no means unreasonable. On the contrary, it was precisely that discussion, the discussion of values, that became necessary. In no way did I mean that it was pointless and pointless. Yes, there was an important thing in that.”

Rahkonen says his thoughts have awakened, however, because creating social discord is in Russia’s interests in general.

“Getting people here to argue with each other would certainly be in line with Russia’s goals. Maybe this can be thought of as a speculative warning that something like this can happen,” he says.

“It was a careless and perhaps unwarranted statement on my part, when there is no evidence. Maybe it was also poorly worded that ‘seems like that’. But that there is such a possibility if we are not on our guard.”