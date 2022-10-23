Racism | The rapper was thought to be a food delivery person, the writer’s knowledge of Finnish was doubted: Such racist assumptions are still faced by people in Finland

Plasterer Kingfish, for real Remzi Rafle published in the first week of October On his Tiktok account a video in which he told about an everyday situation that happened in a Nepali restaurant.

Rafle says that he arrived at the restaurant to buy food. At the restaurant, he was handed a grocery bag to take home. According to Rafle, restaurateurs assumed he was a food courier.

In the video, Ralfe says that he took the food with him and thanked him for the free meal.

Author The whole Hubara recently told about his similar experience in healthcare on his Instagram account.

The health care professional had inquired at the beginning of the meeting whether this person speaks Finnish, even though the Finnish flag is entered in his information as a sign of language skills. Hubara said that he inquired why he might ask such a thing. According to Hubara, the situation had led to the healthcare professional starting to cry.

The examples show how much people still face everyday racism in Finland, for example so-called microaggressions and ethnic profiling.

Similar ones experiences have been collected in the one published last week Mixed – Finnish life at the crossroads of cultures – information book (Kosmos). The book deals with racism, anti-racism and experiences of life at the intersection of different cultures in Finland.

They wrote the book Alice Jäske, Priska Niemi-Sampan, Janina Waenthongkham.

“Often situations come to light in individual cases, when people share them sprinkled on social media. But the experiences are shared”, Dude says.

However, it is a broad structural phenomenon that affects the lives of many people on a daily basis.

The idea for the book was born when Jäske, Niemi-Sampan and Waenthongkham founded Instagram in 2021 Mixed finnsaccount. The purpose of the online community was to provide information and peer support to those who encounter racism in their everyday life.

“There was an awful lot of feedback from people who say that for the first time it feels like they are now talking black. In Finland, the perspective of discussions is often white-normative, the perspective of a white person. That’s why we wanted the point of view in the book to be that of a brown person. That the world is viewed from his point of view.”

The book by the word “mixed Finns”, the authors mean a wide and diverse group of people, to which everyone can feel that they belong, based on self-definition.

“We noticed that there is no word to describe us,” the authors say.

According to the authors, the concepts describing people living at the crossroads of cultures were either very demeaning or academic.

“Initially, we talked about those who identify as mixed race. Our community members identify themselves as Finns and would like to belong to the Finnishness in one way or another. That’s why we decided to adopt mixed Finnishness as a concept,” says Jäske.

So everyone defines themselves whether they feel they are a mixed Finn. Often, the unifying feature is that the background is related in one way or another to being brown and living at the intersection of different cultures.

“The unifying factors are the experiences of racism and the fact that we are not accepted into the category of being Finnish,” says Waenthongkham.

Janina Waenthongkham, Alice Jäske and Priska Niemi-Sampan.

The authors interviewed about 50 mixed Finns about their experiences related to racism for the book.

Using stories based on fictional interviews, the book goes through several examples of everyday microaggressions, ethnic profiling and structural racism.

The stories alternate with the authors’ transcribed conversations. In the discussions, the authors tell their own experiences in relation to the stories, introduce concepts and their history, and go through the theory related to racism and anti-racism. Information has been collected by interviewing around 30 researchers and experts.

Everyday According to the authors, racism can be seen in the small moments of life.

At school, teachers may have asked to tell about the “real home country” or assumed that the student’s poor exam performance is due to a lack of Finnish language skills, even though the mother tongue is Finnish, the authors say.

“In the experience interviews, people told, for example, that they always have to be checked at the airport or that they are followed in the store and it is assumed that something illegal has been done,” says Waenthongkhamin.

Ethnically profiling often refers to measures taken by the authorities, for example the police or security guards, the sole and decisive reason for which is the person’s supposed origin, language or religion.

According to the authors, it is difficult to study the phenomenon because ethnic profiling is not defined in law. When preventing discrimination or evaluating individual situations, the definition of discrimination in the Equality Act is used.

“People said they knew in advance that they would be the type who, for example, would get into trouble at the airport,” says Jäske.

According to the authors, preparation can lead to minority stress. It means that a person may be constantly afraid of getting into trouble due to their external nature in situations where they have to deal with, for example, the authorities. Constant preparation and fear cause stress.

In everyday speech racism is often thought of as violence, extreme acts or hate speech and swear words. But according to the authors, it is important to understand that there are many different types of racism.

“Ethnic profiling is an example of structural racism. Then there is everyday racism, which can be seen, for example, as microaggressions. Over time, these create internalized racism,” says Niemi-Sampan.

According to the authors, microaggressions are everyday seemingly harmless comments or actions between people, which nevertheless contain a racist presumption.

The situations are often short-lived and the throws are mundane, but despite their harmlessness, microaggressions both offend and perpetuate racist stereotypes, the authors say.

“It is common to be asked where you are from when getting to know each other. When the answer is Helsinki, the questioning of Finnishness often begins,” says Jäske.

Experiences accumulate during life. When accumulated, even harmless individual comments can become overwhelming.

The authors compare the accumulation of experiences to stepping on one’s feet.

“If someone steps on your toes once, it stings a bit, but you can probably get over it. If you keep stepping on the same spot, it starts to hurt a lot,” says Jäske.

The book according to the authors, the key thing in anti-racist activities is that everyone understands that they live in a racist society and dare to admit that they may also have been guilty of racism themselves.

“Investigator Wind Cucumber has translated the word white fragility. He talks about white squeamishness. We have a good and bad division in the discussion of racism. Our image of racists and racists is that racists are bad people. People don’t want to think that they are guilty of racism.”

According to the authors, white vulnerability or sensitivity means that the racist situation and the emotions it evokes are perceived as too uncomfortable. The person guilty of racism may refuse to deal with the matter, in which case the situation turns to support the victim of racism instead of the person guilty of racism taking responsibility for himself.

“A person should recognize and admit to himself that I can be guilty of racism, but that does not necessarily mean that I am a bad person. The most important thing is to accept the feedback, reflect on it and act differently in the future. This is self-education. There is information,” says Jäske.

According to Waenthongkham, discussing racism is everyone’s business, not just those who experience racism.

“If you see racist situations on the bus or elsewhere, it would be important to intervene,” he says.

There are many ways. Based on the interviews, being verbally absent, being present, and coming close are significant acts, the authors say. Questioning the situation and the issue is important.

“Can I ask what you meant? Let’s stop at that point. It is understandable that you freeze in the situation, but after that you can go close to the person facing racism and ask how he is doing. Sometimes just looking or daring to sit next to you is enough,” says Jäske.