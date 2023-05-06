Racism | The legacy of slavery affects the lives of black people in the United States every day, says a UN expert group

Racial inequality goes back to the founding of the United States, says a representative of the group.

Of slavery heritage affects the lives of black people in the United States every day, UN racism experts estimate. According to experts, the authorities must address the legacy of slavery at all levels.

The UN group of independent experts was created after the black man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minnesota in 2020.

Over the course of 12 days, the experts who visited the United States met with victims, representatives of civil society, the judiciary and police unions, as well as federal and local authorities around the country. Experts visited Washington, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York.

“Racial inequality in the United States goes back to the founding of this country. And there are no quick solutions”, the representative of the group Tracie Keesee said at a press conference.

Keesen states that the conditions call for comprehensive reforms and strong leadership at all levels to address how the deep-rooted legacy of inequality affects the everyday lives of African Americans.

Keesee underlined that even today, racial discrimination can be observed in encounters with law enforcement authorities at all stages of the process, from the first moment, to arrest, imprisonment, sentencing and the loss of the right to vote.

While the UN team will prepare a more in-depth report, the experts in their first statement praised various promising initiatives that the authorities have developed to combat racial discrimination.

The UN Human Rights Council created a panel of experts in 2021, a year after Floyd’s murder, to investigate allegations of racist police violence around the world.