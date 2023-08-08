Racism | The government’s credibility in anti-racism measures is not high, says a researcher – this is how experts would eradicate discrimination

Racism continuity is particularly important in anti-racism work, say the racism researchers interviewed by HS.

“The fight against racism is not a separate area from the rest of society, but it should be an inseparable part of all activities”, University of Tampere Ph.D. Minna Seikkula states.

Therefore, the most important concrete measures that the government can take to combat racism in society would be during the last government period anti-racism action program continuation, estimates the professor of ethnic relations Summer Central from the University of Helsinki.

“Racism is a large problem that will not be solved in a year or two. That’s why the work started during the last government period should be continued”, says Keskinen.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The government led by (kok) intends to give the parliament a statement on the government’s anti-racism measures at the beginning of the fall session. Notification prepared by the working group, which will meet for the first time today, Tuesday. It hears more than a hundred parties.

Many researchers have stated that simply renouncing racism is not enough to solve the problem.

So we asked the experts what the government should concretely do in order to improve equality in Finland.

Central and, like Seikkula, also research manager of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Shadia Rask hopes that the government would not start from scratch when considering ways to combat racism, but would also try to make use of the work done in previous governments.

“Several different studies have been published in recent years, which have shown that there are racist attitudes in our society. It could be stated that the situation has been mapped out quite comprehensively and instead of various new investigations, the aim is to approach the problem based on existing information in a solution-oriented way,” says Rask.

For example The report published by THL last year according to 44 percent of immigrants have experienced some form of discrimination in Finland. Those who immigrated from the Middle East and North Africa experienced the most discrimination.

“No single action is enough to solve these problems. That’s exactly why I would consider such a broad program important, where various measures could be found that can be monitored and measured.”

Last during the government period, the anti-racism and good population relations action program was launched project.

An action program consisting of eight goals and 52 measures was prepared and written for the first two years of the government term. So there were two years left to fulfill the goals.

“Of course, a lot was accomplished in those two years, but if the action program is not continued in any way, a lot of good work will be wasted,” Keskinen of the University of Helsinki estimates.

The action program includes goals such as “the diversity of working life will be systematically increased and the means of combating recruitment discrimination will be strengthened” and “the skills of teachers and other school staff in anti-racist education work will be increased”.

These goals were achieved by, among other things, promoting anonymous recruitment and training teachers about equality planning.

Of people equality is already guaranteed in Finland in the constitution.

In the Criminal Code is defined as punishable discrimination to put another person in a position of unequal status, for example in work or official duties, on the basis of, among other things, ethnic origin, skin color or language. Incitement against a national group is also punishable, which means, for example, public threats or insults based on similar reasons.

However, a large part of racism is that which is not actually illegal. For example, everyday interaction situations between people are not regulated by legislation.

This one moreover, racism is not always easy to recognize.

“The biggest problem is still whether racism is recognized at all as a social problem that can affect, for example, people’s health and even life expectancy,” says Tampere University’s Seikkula.

According to THL’s Raski, structural racism is one of the most challenging issues to solve.

“It concretely affects people’s position in, for example, the labor market and the housing market, actually in all areas of life. Intervening in it is difficult, however, because it is rarely conscious or targeted, but rather baked into such ways of operating, which we ourselves might consider neutral,” says Rask.

Studies have shown, for example, that it is more difficult to get a job with a foreign than a Finnish surname, even if the job application is the same for both applicants. This can be combated, for example, with anonymous recruitment, the promotion of which was one of the measures of the previous government’s action program.

Ministry of Justice fundamental rights barometer according to Finland, 36 percent of Arabic-speaking respondents and 31 percent of Russian-speaking respondents had experienced discrimination at work or when looking for a job because of their ethnic origin in the last five years.

According to Keskinen of the University of Helsinki, this kind of structural racism is behind several social problems. Exclusion from society causes hopelessness and marginalization, which is linked to gangs and many other human problems.

“That’s why it’s important not only to eradicate racist practices with concrete measures, but also to try to influence the social atmosphere, so that racism and its harmfulness can be detected better.”

Central and according to Raski, one way to combat structural racism is equality planning, i.e. the conscious promotion of non-discrimination. Efforts were also made to promote this in the action program of the previous government.

Tampere University’s Seikkula also speaks in favor of equality planning.

“It would be important for the state administration everywhere to have such mechanisms thought out in advance, where to report and how to act if racism comes up. Whose responsibility is it to take care of and sort out such matters”, Seikkula says.

The government it is possible to influence the amount of racism in Finland with the measures presented above, the interviewed researchers say. However, it won’t necessarily be easy.

“The government has set itself a very difficult situation to make a credible anti-racism policy,” Seikkula assesses.

“Myself, I think that anti-racism also includes such policy measures that would aim to ensure that all people who live everyday in Finland feel that they belong here.”

According to Seikkula, part of government program recordssuch as tightening the conditions for permanent residence, would seem to contradict this.

“There are entries in the government program that, in their current form, will make it difficult for many vulnerable groups, such as asylum seekers, to realize their human rights. They have raised concerns about what kind of thinking patterns have influenced the records,” says THL’s Rask.

Fresh According to HS Gallup about 40 percent of Finns say they trust that the government will try to oppose racism and discrimination. On the other hand, about 39 percent say that they do not trust the government in this matter.

Heavy stresses that in addition to concrete actions, it also matters how the government and its ministers talk about racism and equality.

At the beginning of the government period, the public discussed the racist messages published by basic Finnish ministers before their time as ministers writings and messages. Started as Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) on the other hand resigned its far-right references to become public.

According to Raski, such writings have been able to normalize racism in Finnish society.

“The example of the state administration is of great importance for the attitudinal climate of society.”