Is the indignation expressed on Wednesday August 26 a new phase in the anger in the face of police violence? “First you have to understand that the NBA is a league that has always been predominantly black, has always been progressive and has positioned itself on the problems of social injustice and the problems of police violence in the United States. It is a league very unified where many players are friends, the coaches also support each other. Everyone is on the same wavelength “, reveals Max Lefèvre.

The Los Angeles Clippers boss has expressed that “Blacks lived in fear”, is it a reality? “This is something the players explain. Even if they are millionaires, they can be arrested by the police, they fear for themselves, for the children, for the generations to come, they ask for change.”, emphasizes Max Lefèvre, whose wife is African-American. “It’s a shame to come to this. I’ve already been controlled with people of black color. Right away, it’s a bit of fear that takes over, you have to be very careful, they know it. And just the fact that they know it is serious “, regrets Max Lefèvre.

