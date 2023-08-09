Racism | The Commissioner for Equality is worried about the normalization of hate speech and racism: “We need strong leadership now”

The equality commissioner was one of the parties that gave their opinion to the government’s equality working group. “The way in which immigrants are communicated in a very sharp and generalizing manner arouses concern and even fear, especially in this part of the Finnish population,” stated councilor Kristina Stenman.

Equality Commissioner Christina Stenman is worried about the current situation, where racism and hate speech threaten to become normalized in Finnish politics.

The Equality Commissioner comments on the situation in Finland in his statement to the working group that is preparing the Government’s communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society. Stenman was heard by the working group on Tuesday.

“The way in which immigrants are communicated in a very sharp and generalizing manner arouses concern and even fear, especially in this part of the Finnish population. It can also be harassment prohibited by the Equality Act, or a situation where the hallmarks of a discrimination crime are met,” Stenman said in his statement.

“Now we need strong leadership from the government ministers, MPs and all party organizations, so that even a critical discussion can take place, for example, on measures to promote integration, without people or groups of people being spoken of in an insulting or disparaging manner,” Stenman continued.

Equality notification preparatory working group met for the first time on Tuesday. In addition to Stenman, the equality commissioner was heard at the first meeting From Rainer HiltusChildren’s Commissioner Elina from Pekkari and the ombudsman for the elderly Päivi Topoa.

Equality Commissioner stated in a statement considers it important that the communication recognizes that discrimination limits “in many different ways, for example, the opportunities of ethnic minorities or persons with disabilities to be educated and employed and thus participate fully in the construction of society”.

“Many women, persons belonging to religious or gender minorities also face open harassment and threats, in which their existence is also called into question,” he stated.

Equality Commissioner Stenman stated in his statement that it is necessary for the government to take steps to prevent racism and promote equality.

He drew attention to the fact that racism or actions against it are not mentioned in the government program.

On the other hand, the government program contains entries, for example, about the reduction of paperless essential health care services and changes related to the promotion of integration. According to Stenman, when implemented, they “put people in a very vulnerable position in an even weaker position and more at risk of being exploited or victims of violence”.

Stenman calls for re-evaluating these changes from a fundamental rights perspective.

State Council in July appointed a working group consisting of state secretaries and heads of chancellery to prepare the government’s communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society.

Presentations on how to promote anti-racism work both in Finland and internationally are to be included in the communication.

The term of office of the working group ends at the end of August, after which the communication is to be given to the parliament at the beginning of its autumn session.

The issue of the communication was agreed upon between the chairmen of the governing parties after the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) had apologized to the current speaker of the parliament for his writings about 15 years ago Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) in the Scripta blog guest book.

